Angelina Jolie and Dua Lipa express support for Iranian protesters

Angelina Jolie and Dua Lipa have publicly expressed their support for the protesters in Iran.



Protests broke out across the country earlier this month following the death of Mahsa Amini - a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's "morality police" for wearing her hair outside of her hijab.



As the death toll from the protests reached 76 this week, demonstrations in support of Iranian activists have appeared in London, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Berlin, and Paris.



Jolie, Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, addressed the unrest in an Instagram post on Wednesday.



"Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranians like her," Jolie wrote. "Women don't need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats."



She concluded, "To the women of Iran, we see you."



Lipa also voiced her support for the protestors during a Twitter Live, saying in her video, "The images of women protesting in the streets by cutting their hair and burning their hijabs is one of the most powerful and inspiring things I've seen for many years... To any listeners in Iran or from Iran, we see you, we hear you, and we stand in solidarity with you."



Iranian officials claim Amini died from a heart attack on 16 September, while eyewitnesses allege she was severely beaten and died as a result of her injuries.