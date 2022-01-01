Jonathan Majors in talks to star as Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas

Jonathan Majors is in talks to play Dennis Rodman in '48 Hours in Vegas'.

The 33-year-old actor is set to portray the maverick basketball star in a film that will tell the tale of his infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Sources say that a deal for Jonathan to star in the movie is not done yet but negotiations are headed in the right direction.

The film is inspired by the crazy story of how "the Worm" went on a madcap adventure with his skittish assistant while in the midst of playing for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.

The flick will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them thought possible but one that ends up solving both of their problems.

Rodman's adventure was documented in the hit Netflix documentary 'The Last Dance' where Michael Jordan, Bulls coach Phil Jackson and the sports star's ex-wife – the model Carmen Electra – all discussed the chaotic trip.

Lionsgate won a competitive bidding war for the movie last year with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood producing the film.

The screenplay has been written by Jordan VanDina after he drafted the script during the pandemic.

Jonathan has been busy with a number of film projects and is set to play villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' when it hits cinemas next year.

The actor will also feature in the boxing film 'Creed III' – which is due out in March 2023 – and has recently wrapped production on 'Magazine Dreams'.

Jonathan's latest film, the Korean War-set picture 'Devotion', sees him play trailblazing Navy pilot Jesse Brown and will be released in November.