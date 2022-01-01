Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to late stepfather

Sarah Jessica Parker has posted a heartfelt tribute to her late stepfather.

The Sex and the City actress's stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, died on 28 September at the age of 76.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sarah shared a black-and-white photo of Forste, and wished him "Godspeed" in the caption.

"Strong like a bull. Til the end," she wrote. "At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always."

Sarah concluded the message with the promise: "We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years."

Barbara Parker wed Forste following her divorce from Stephen Parker when Sarah was around three years old.

Last week, the 57-year-old pulled out of a press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 due to a "family emergency".

Later, a representative for the family confirmed Forste's passing, naming the cause of death as "an unexpected and rapid illness".

"In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker," they commented. "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."