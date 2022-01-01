Anne Heche's son dismisses James Tupper's request to become estate executor

Anne Heche's son Homer has dismissed James Tupper's request to be made estate executor.

In legal documents obtained by People, the late actress's 20-year-old son has responded to her former husband's claim that he is to be made an executor of Heche's estate.

After Heche died on 11 August from injuries she sustained in a car crash, her surviving family began the legal battle over her will.

In September, the star's ex-partner Tupper claimed that Heche made him the executor of her estate in a will created while they were in a relationship.

Heche and Tupper were together from 2007 to 2018. Tupper alleged in the legal documents filed last month that the will was created in January 2011.

Homer - who is Heche's son from her marriage to Coley Laffoon - has now dismissed Tupper's claim.

In a nine-page supplement to his previous petition to assume his mother's estate, Homer wrote that the document Tupper considers a will is, in fact, invalid.

"Mr Tupper repeatedly refers to the email attached to the Objection as a 'will'. However - as a matter of law - the email does not qualify as either a holographic will or formal witnessed will," his response reads, referring to Tupper's document as an email.

The supplement explains that Tupper's document does not include Heche's hand-written signature or the signatures of two witnesses, and therefore, it does not meet the requirements of a will.

Tupper has not yet responded to the claim.