Emily Ratajkowski criticises Blonde movie for 'fetishising female pain'

Emily Ratajkowski has criticised the new Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde.

Andrew Dominik's new movie Blonde, a fictional take on the life of Monroe, has been savaged by viewers, with many calling it sexist, exploitative and cruel.

Actress/model Emily took to TikTok on Friday to address the criticism. She told fans that while she hasn't yet seen Blonde, she's "not surprised that it's yet another movie fetishising female pain, even in death".

Comparing the film to reports surrounding the deaths of Amy Winehouse and Princess Diana, Emily speculated that Blonde was created because "we love to fetishise female pain... We obsess over dead girls and serial killers".

She continued, "And I think as women, I can say for myself for sure, I've learned how to fetishise my own pain and my own hurt in my life so that it feels like something that can be tended to that's kind of sexy."

The model proposed that the film industry should take a different approach to female characters.

"I want that to change," she said of current depictions of women's pain. "But I was thinking about it and you know what's kind of hard to fetishise? Anger. Anger is hard to fetishise."

She concluded, "I think we all need to be a little more p**sed off. I'm gonna be in my witch era - 2022, baby, is my b**ch era."

Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Monroe, is streaming on Netflix now.