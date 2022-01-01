Christina Hall announces decision to keep son Hudson off her social media and TV shows

Christina Hall's son Hudson Anstead will no longer appear on her social media pages.

During the TV personality's ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband Ant Anstead over their three-year-old, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host recently claimed in court documents that the child was being "exploited" by appearing in Hall's posts.

On Sunday, Hall took to Instagram to announce that she would no longer feature Hudson on her social media platforms or television programmes.

"I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me," she wrote. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information."

She continued, "This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my TV shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

The Flip or Flop co-host also defended her past decision to include Hudson in posts and appearances.

"I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/ siblings," she stated. "Hudson's father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life."

Hall and Anstead were married from December 2018 until their divorce was finalised in June 2021.

Hall also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and seven-year-old son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The 39-year-old wed Joshua Hall in April.