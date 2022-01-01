Drew Barrymore would make Charlie's Angels 3 'in a heartbeat'

Drew Barrymore will "always say yes" to a third Charlie's Angels movie.

The Never Been Kissed actress starred alongside Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz in the action movies in 2000 and 2003, and the film series continued with a new film starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska in 2019.

During a recent episode of the Drew's News podcast, the actress and talk show host confirmed that she would be up for playing Dylan Sanders in a third film.

"I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning, and she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam! movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's (Angels) 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat," she recalled.

"I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn't (do a third movie). I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes."

When asked about a third film during an interview with Extra at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Liu hinted that she had moved on.

"I think we teamed up as moms so it's really nice that we're all moms now since that time, and it's just a different phase in our lives," she said.