Six bodies recovered following plane crash that killed Megan Hilty's sister

Six bodies have been recovered near the site where Megan Hilty's family members were killed in a plane crash last month.

On 4 September, the Smash star's sister Lauren, her brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and nephew Remy were killed in a seaplane accident at Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island in Washington State. Lauren was eight months pregnant, with a son to be named Luca, at the time of her death.

All ten people aboard the plane were killed in the tragedy, and officials at Island County Emergency Management have now recovered six bodies.

Eric Brooks, deputy emergency management director for ICEM, explained to CNN that five of the victims have been identified, including a 29-year-old woman whose body was found shortly after the crash. They are still working to identify the sixth.

Brooks also noted that his team discovered a body on Dungeness Spit in Sequim. The body has not yet been identified as a passenger on the seaplane, but if it is, it will bring the total recovered up to seven.

In a statement to local news station KING-TV last week, the Hilty-Mickel family said "words cannot adequately convey the depth of our grief".

"The past three weeks have been absolute torture as we continue to anxiously await the retrieval of the plane and, more importantly, our loved ones," they continued. "Our hope is this retrieval process is successful, but we know this is just the first step on our long, painful road ahead."

Brooks didn't announce the identities of the victims and said the county coroner would meet with their families.

About 80 per cent of the plane has been recovered as of last week.