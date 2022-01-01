Ryan Coogler almost quit directing after Chadwick Boseman's death

Ryan Coogler nearly quit directing after Chadwick Boseman's death.

The 36-year-old filmmaker has helmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but confessed that he considered walking away from the industry altogether after Chadwick – who led the cast of the first film as T'Challa/Black Panther - tragically passed away from colon cancer in 2020.

Ryan told Entertainment Weekly: "I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business.'

"I didn't know if I could make another movie period, (let alone) another 'Black Panther' movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, 'Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'"

The director continued: "I was poring over a lot of our conversations that we had, towards when I realised was the end of his life... I decided that it made more sense to keep going."

Ryan explained that he ultimately decided to direct the sequel as it felt "truthful" to him and he revealed that he considers it the most important quality in terms of making a movie.

He said: "It's my job as a filmmaker to do things that I have personal integrity with.

"If I don't believe in what I'm doing, I'm going to have a hard time getting other people to do their best work. For them to do their best work, they have to believe in it.

"At the end of the day, the choices we make have to feel truthful to me. When filmmakers make things that don't feel truthful to them, you can feel it. And I will argue that those projects don't have a shot at working."

Lupita Nyong'o stars in the movie and praised Ryan for making a quality picture in tragic circumstances.

The Oscar-winner said: "It was unfathomable to me. But Ryan managed to honour his life and his role in both the film and our lives with his moving, truthful, and clear vision."