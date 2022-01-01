Jamie Clayton hopes to reinvent Pinhead

Jamie Clayton wants to reinvent the character of Pinhead.

The 44-year-old actress has been cast as the iconic antagonist in the 'Hellraiser' reboot and didn't want her portrayal to be compared to her male predecessors in the role.

Jamie told Inverse: "I wanted to bring something completely new and fresh to the character. I didn't want anybody to compare my performance to previous performances, which I think is why they wanted to cast a woman. It takes the burden off the audience because it makes the comparison better."

The 'Designated Survivor' star revealed that she drew from her own personal suffering to prepare for the part.

Jamie said: "I've been through a lot of s*** in my life so I really brought all of the torment, the pain, the anguish, the loss, the suffering, the joy, and the sensuality, all through the discussions that I had with David (Bruckner) about what the Priest's intentions were, why she was doing what she was doing at any given moment, why should we ask a question she was asking."

The star credited director David Bruckner for helping her to bring out the "nuances" in the villain.

She said: "There were nuances that I wanted to bring out, and David really helped me get there in all the conversations we had.

"We had time on set to play, to do different takes, to try different things. I mean we would do one take, and then another that was a complete 180. I would do one super angry and then do it like she was hungry for sex and blood. So there was time to explore. I stayed in therapy the whole time we were filming. It was dark!"