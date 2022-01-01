Kelly Osbourne expecting baby boy

Kelly Osbourne has revealed the sex of her unborn baby.



In May, the reality TV star announced that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson were expecting their first child together.



While Kelly has steered clear of the public eye for the majority of her pregnancy, during an appearance on Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, she confirmed that she is having a son.



However, the 37-year-old noted that her father Ozzy Osbourne has been excitedly sharing the news for several months.



"I mean, he's told everyone. (He told people) the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'" she sighed. "But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first - out of me and my brother - it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Kelly announced that she will be appearing on her family's new reality TV show, Home to Roost, two decades after they made fly-on-the-wall show The Osbournes.



The 10-part BBC series will document Ozzy and his wife Sharon's move back to the U.K., as well as Kelly and her brother Jack's efforts to support them.



"I'm doing the show too. It's weird, at first I was like, 'Oh, am I going to get PTSD? Is this strange?' But the more we're kinda getting in the swing of it, it's just like second nature. I mean, I get paid to be myself, so, it's great," she smiled.