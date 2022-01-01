Constance Wu tears up while discussing experience of sexual harassment

Constance Wu became emotional as she discussed her experience of sexual harassment during a TV appearance on Monday.

As part of an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new book Making a Scene, the Hustlers star explained why she decided to write about how she was a target of inappropriate behaviour by an unnamed producer on the first two seasons of TV series Fresh Off the Boat.

"To be honest, I didn't want to write about that," she insisted. "That was the last essay I wrote for the book, and only after being, like, pushed by my editor, like, 'You should write about this. This is what people want to hear.' And I was like, 'I'm done with that chapter in my life.'"

In May 2019, Constance hit headlines when she posted a string of negative Twitter messages after Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for its sixth and final season.

As a result of the controversy, the actress experienced struggles with her mental health, leading to her decreasing her workload and avoiding social media.

While reflecting on the difficult time, Constance began to cry, before noting that she still finds it difficult to understand why she faced so much backlash when people didn't know the full story.

"You know, the thing I learned is that bad feelings and abuse don't just go away because you will it to. It's going to come out somewhere. And so, I think people didn't understand the context of those tweets," the 40-year-old continued. "I think it's important that we engage in curiosity and empathy before we go straight to judgment. Because if somebody does something out of character for them, usually it means something's going on in their life."

Making a Scene is now available to purchase.