Keanu Reeves could direct Netflix's BRZRKR adaptation

Keanu Reeves is considering directing the movie adaptation of his comic book 'BRZRKR'.



The 58-year-old actor - who wrote and creative the comic alongside Matt Kindt - has admitted he is thinking about helming Netflix's upcoming adaptation of his story about an immortal warrior battling throughout history.



Reeves - who is set to star in the film - admitted to Collider that he hasn't read Mattson Tomlin's script yet and it's still "early days" to consider a potential director before the script has been fully signed off.



However, he said there is a "33% chance" he will direct, as he added: "I know how it's a lot of work, but the film that I directed, 'Man of Tai Chi', was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn't want to hand it over.



"I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this. I'm not quite there yet on ‘BRZRKR’.



"I have to read the script, but I'm also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it.”



However, artist Ron Garney insisted he should follow Clint Eastwood's lead by being at the helm of the project as well as playing the lead role.



He teased: "Get that percentage up, man. I mean, I think it's all you. You should be doing it. Clint Eastwood does it. I mean, you can do it, I think you, it's your thing.”



Netflix announced plans for the 'BRZRKR' live action adaptation last year, as well as a two season animated series.



In a press release, the streaming platform said: "'BRZRKR' is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages.



"The man known only as 'B' is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity.



"But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.



"In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it."