Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry and her actor husband Cory Hardrict have separated after 14 years of marriage.



The Sister, Sister star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news alongside a black-and-white photo of the former couple.



"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote.



She also shared details about how the pair would manage their family after the breakup.



"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the actress continued. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."



She also shared poignant messages on her Instagram Stories, including a horoscope for the day that read: "You are highly blessed already", and a Vex King quote reading: "Letting go can be painful. But, it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion."



Mowry and Hardrict got married in April 2008 and share two children; 11-year-old Cree and four-year-old Cairo.



Mowry filed for divorce in Los Angeles on the same day as her announcement, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.



She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and asked for joint physical and legal custody of their children.