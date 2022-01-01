Jacob Batalon uncertain about fourth Spider-Man film

Jacob Batalon has cast doubt on a fourth 'Spider-Man' film.

The 25-year-old star played the role of Ned Leeds in the recent trilogy that starred Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero but suggested that a decision to continue with the series would ultimately be made by Sony Pictures.

When asked about the chances of a fourth film, Jacob told Collider: "I feel like actors are the last people to know.

"I think that people assume that actors are always hiding secrets. I promise you, we don't know anything. But again, if it's the right place, at the right time, with the right group of people that we've been with, I would say, why not?

"But other than that, whatever happens, happens. Really, those decisions are up to the big bosses, the people who sign the checks. We're open to the idea, but we're not hoping for it."

Jacob discussed the "beautiful" experience of filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' – which featured the return of previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – and felt it was a "poignant ending" for Tom, Zendaya and himself.

He recalled: "We all very much were crying, our last day of work.

"Even at the premiere, we were all crying. It was such a beautiful experience to be a part of, I think for all of us. We started at a very young age, being teenagers, essentially, when we started the first movie. And to really watch the arc of the movies come together and all of our characters come full circle, I would say that it was crazy."

Jacob added: "And then, to have it end the way it did, on such a cliffhanger, obviously, everyone wasn't expecting that. I would say that it's such a poignant ending to our movies.

"It really puts an exclamation on the continuance of 'Spider-Man', but maybe not with us, and I think that's a great thing. We may not necessarily be a part of it, but it was a beautiful ride anyway."