Hilary Swank to be a mother of two

Hilary Swank has revealed she is expecting twins.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed her pregnancy news during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday to promote her new TV series Alaska Daily.

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm going to be a mum! I'm going to be a mum and not just of one but of two," Hilary said. "I can't believe it."

After the co-hosts congratulated her on the news, Hilary added, "Thank you, it's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it. I'm sharing it right now for the first time!... I'm really excited."

The 48-year-old declined to reveal when the twins are due.

The Million Dollar Baby star married entrepreneur Philip Schneider in August 2018 after two years of dating.

In an interview with You magazine in August 2020, Hilary said she was "very maternal" even though she didn't have children.

"I feel like so much of the time women who either choose not to or can’t have children are somehow seen as not maternal or not mothering and it is a conversation that needs to be had, because… I’ve heard a lot of women say that they’ve been told, 'Oh, you’re kind of a failure.' Or, you know, 'Didn’t you come here to procreate?' There are so many different ways to procreate!" she insisted. "Any type of mothering, any type of nurturing, is being a mother."