Alec Baldwin to resume production on Rust after reaching settlement over shooting tragedy

Alec Baldwin's controversial movie Rust will resume production in January.

In October 2021, production on the western was suspended indefinitely after Baldwin's prop firearm discharged during a rehearsal, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the incident in February, and on Wednesday, it was announced that all parties had reached a settlement, which involves Hutchins' husband Matthew boarding the project as an executive producer.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," said Matthew, reports Deadline.

"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Baldwin's attorney said they are "grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation".

Souza added that he could only return to the project knowing Hutchins' family was involved. He shared that he is determined to complete what he and Hutchins started and intends to honour her legacy.

"It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf,” he commented.

The incident sparked a long-running investigation by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office, which has yet to charge anyone over the tragedy.

Rust also stars Jensen Ackles and Travis Fimmel.