Anna Delvey released from jail during deportation battle

Fake heiress Anna Delvey was released from jail on Wednesday.



The scammer, also known as Anna Sorokin, has been released from a New York facility into home confinement during her legal battle against deportation to Germany, Bloomberg reports.



On Wednesday, an immigration judge ordered the 31-year-old to post $10,000 (£8,800) bail, wear an electronic monitor during her house arrest and stay off social media.



Delvey's lawyer told Bloomberg, "She hasn't been accused of committing a crime since 2017... And the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risk she does pose can be adequately managed through supervision, electronic monitoring, parole, and the supervision of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)."



Delvey financially defrauded a group of New York elites by pretending to be an heiress. She served just under two years in prison on grand larceny charges and was released in February 2021. However, she was taken into custody for overstaying her visa shortly after her release.



Delvey was portrayed by Julia Garner in the Netflix series Inventing Anna.