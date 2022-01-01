Christian Bale acted as 'mediator' between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on American Hustle

Christian Bale has confirmed he acted as a "mediator" between his American Hustle co-star Amy Adams and their director David O. Russell.

During the 2014 Sony Pictures hack, a leaked email to then-Sony chief executive Michael Lynton revealed that Adams was "so abused" by Russell on the set of the 2013 movie that Bale intervened. Adams subsequently confirmed the story in an interview in 2016.

In a cover interview with GQ magazine, The Dark Knight actor described his role in the drama as a "mediator".

"I did what I felt was appropriate, in very Irv style," he explained, referencing his American Hustle character Irving Rosenfeld. "If I can have some sense of understanding of where it's coming from, then I do tend to attempt to be a mediator. That's just in my nature, to try to say, 'Hey, come on, let's go and sit down and figure that out. There's gotta be a way of making this all work.'"

Bale noted that there are "gonna be upsets" when two talented people work together.

"You're dealing with two such incredible talents there," he shared. "Look, if I feel like we got anywhere close - and you only ever get somewhere close to achieving; our imagination is too incredible to ever entirely achieve it - but if you get anywhere close to it, and when you're working with people of the crazy creative talent of Amy or of David, there are gonna be upsets. But they are f**king phenomenal."

He added that Adams told him she wants people to still be able to enjoy watching American Hustle, despite knowing what happened on set.

Adams admitted in a 2016 interview with British GQ that Russell was "hard on" her and she was "just devastated on set" most days.

She stated that she would not work with him any time soon, while Bale recently reunited with Russell for their new crime comedy Amsterdam.