Kourtney Kardashian 'so into' curvier figure

Kourtney Kardashian is "so into" her "thicker" body shape.

During a conversation with her make-up artist during the latest episode of Hulu reality TV series The Kardashians, the star opened up about how undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments in a bid to have a baby with her husband Travis Barker had "definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically".

While Kourtney and Travis have halted IVF for the time being, the mother-of-three noted that she is very "comfortable and happy" after putting on some weight during the process.

"When I was super skinny, it's a time that I was super anxious, not about eating, not about staying at a certain weight. Just in toxic relationships," the 43-year-old shared. "I used to always say this, 'When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy.'"

Kourtney went on to reveal that she now weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms), but was 93 pounds (43 kilograms) at her thinnest.

And the Blink-182 drummer has been nothing but supportive of his wife, whom he wed earlier this year.

"Every day Travis is like, 'You're perfect. If I can make one complaint, you're perfect, you're so fine,' he's like, 'You're so fine, you've never been better,'" Kourtney shared. "And now I'm like, I'm so into it...

"I also love being curvier. It's just channelling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."