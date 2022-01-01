Hilary Swank due to give birth on late father's birthday

Hilary Swank's due date to give birth to twins is the same as her late father's birthday.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed her pregnancy news during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm going to be a mum! I'm going to be a mum and not just of one but of two," Hilary said. "I can't believe it."

After the co-hosts congratulated her on the news, she added, "Thank you, it's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it. I'm sharing it right now for the first time!... I'm really excited."

And during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, the 48-year-old - who is married to entrepreneur Philip Schneider - revealed that the twins are "due on his birthday".

Last December, Swank shared that her father, Stephen Michael Swank, had passed away in October 2021 at the age of 73. His birthday was16 April - meaning the actress is around three months pregnant.

Opening up about her relationship with her father after his death on Instagram, the Million Dollar Baby star wrote: "I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together."