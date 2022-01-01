"Weird Al" Yankovic leads tributes to late Judy Tenuta

"Weird Al" Yankovic led tributes to the late Judy Tenuta on Thursday.

The Love Goddess comic died on 6 October following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 72 years old.

As well as performing her own stand-up shows, appearing in multiple television programmes, and acting onstage, Tenuta lent her talents to two of Yankovic's videos and six episodes of The Weird Al Show during her life.

After news of her death broke, the star posted a tribute to the comedian on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

"Devastated to hear of the passing of my dear, dear friend, the lovely Miss Judy Tenuta. I can't believe she's gone," he posted. "Earth has truly lost a goddess."

Tenuta is survived by her partner Vern Pang.