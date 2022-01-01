Dwayne Johnson insists U.S. presidential run is 'off the table'

Dwayne Johnson has ruled out getting into politics anytime soon.

In April 2021, the results of an online poll indicated that 46 per cent of Americans would consider voting for the actor-turned-wrestler in a U.S. presidential election.

But during an interview for CBS Sunday Morning, Johnson maintained that a run for the presidency is currently "off the table".

"I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy," he stated. "I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter's growing up. My number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the number one thing I want to be is daddy."

Johnson shares Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia as well as Jasmine, six, and four-year-old Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian.

The 50-year-old added that right now is a "critical time" in the lives of his youngest children.