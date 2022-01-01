Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have 'big ideas' for Jungle Cruise 2

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt have "big ideas" for the 'Jungle Cruise' sequel.

The movie's producer Beau Flynn has hailed the "extraordinary chemistry" the actors had in the first film based on the Disney ride, and he said they are determined to build on that in the follow-up.

The producer told Collider: “On ‘Jungle Cruise 2’, obviously it’s something we really want, I think more important than what Hiram [Garcia, producer] and I want, I think is Dwayne and Emily have created such an incredible bond. Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first movie, and I know now they know these characters so intimately. I know that they have big ideas of where they can take that universe and world. So I have a feeling like those two will make sure that a ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ gets made at some point.”

Dwayne, Emily and Jack Whitehall will be back as Frank Wolff, Dr. Lily Houghton and MacGregor Houghton, respectively, after the success of the first film, Disney confirmed last year.

Meanwhile, Dwayne's regular collaborator Hiram has teased the next 'Jumanji' movie, in which the former wrestler plays Dr. Xander 'Smolder' Bravestone, and that they have a "great take" on what the fourth overall instalment in the rebooted franchise will be.

He told the outlet: “’Jumanji’ is definitely going to happen. Obviously, Jake Kasdan is directing ‘Red One’ [upcoming Prime Video holiday movie], so right now he’s working on that. But we have a ton of ‘Jumanji’ conversations. We actually have a great take on what we’re going to do for the next movie. So I know in talking with Jake, once he comes clear of ‘Red One’, that’s going to be his next priority for him and that’s something we definitely want to make.”

The last movie in the series was 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level'.

The 1995 original starred the late Robin Williams as Alan Parish.