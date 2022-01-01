Keanu Reeves exits The Devil In The White City series

Keanu Reeves has reportedly dropped out of the upcoming Hulu series The Devil in the White City.



Citing sources, editors at Variety reported over the weekend that the John Wick star has pulled out of the TV show, in which he was set to play the character of Daniel Burnham.



It remains unclear why Reeves has departed the project.



Based on the novel of the same name by Erik Larson, The Devil in the White City delves into the story of Burnham, an architect at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Dr H. H. Holmes, the serial killer behind the elaborately constructed "Murder Castle".



Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the rights to the film in 2010, with the project originally set to be directed by Martin Scorsese.



However, DiCaprio and Scorsese later opted to team up with producers at Hulu to develop the book into a series, with the pair serving as executive producers.



The Devil in the White City's Burnham was slated as Reeves's first major television role before his apparent exit from the show. A replacement has not yet been announced.