NeNe Leakes's son recovering after suffering heart failure and stroke

NeNe Leakes's son Brentt Leakes is recovering after suffering heart failure and a stroke.

On Monday, editors at TMZ reported that Brentt experienced a medical emergency while in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this month.

Later, reality TV star NeNe took to her Instagram Stories to offer fans an update on the 23-year-old's condition.

"Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He's only 23...so he's really young for something like that to happen to him. The first things a lot of doctors think of when someone that age comes in with that kind of condition is (drugs) or...serious infection, maybe HIV or some sort of infection," she said. "Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs...they also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught Covid and he didn't know he had Covid They did see some things like that happen if they caught the Delta variant. He never knew he had Covid. I've never known him to have Covid. So, they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made that happen to him."

NeNe went on to note that doctors are still trying to find the cause of Brentt's health issues.

"It was very scary. I don't even want to go into details of what happened...how I found out. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing. He's struggling with speaking. I don't know. I just know that...keep us in your prayers," the 54-year-old continued.

Elsewhere, NeNe shared that her son is in "good spirits" and has shown some improvement in recent days.

Though she also questioned whether the recent anniversary of her late husband Gregg Leakes's death was a factor. Gregg passed away following a battle with colon cancer in September 2021 at the age of 66.

"He's been super stressed out over it. I don't even know if it has anything to do with it at all. They seem to think that that is not the case with Brentt. So many people keep asking me about his weight. The doctors say it's not that either. The doctors don't even know yet. Keep praying that we find the cause," she added.