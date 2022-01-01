Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have three 'emotional support dogs'

Prince Harry has joked that he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex own three "emotional support dogs".

During an online conversation with the winners of the Inspirational WellChild Award on Monday, the British royal revealed that his pets keep him very busy.

"I'll tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm," he told the recipients, before adding jokingly: "I've got three in this house now, so we basically have five children."

Harry and Meghan are parents to son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 16 months.

They also own a Labrador named Pula and two rescue Beagles called Guy and Mia.

"Between the three of them, they charge around chasing the squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day," the 38-year-old continued, adding that the pups are "emotional support dogs" when they "are behaving".