Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr uniting for father-son comedy series

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr have signed on for a father-son comedy series at CBS.



According to editors at Deadline, the as-yet-untitled programme will follow a divorced talk radio host who helps his 40-year-old son grow up.



Co-written by the elder Wayans and Kevin Hench, the multi-camera comedy show is two decades in the making.



The project is being produced for CBS Studios, with Wayans, Hench, and Wayans Jr set to executive produce.



The show is set to mark the 62-year-old's return to television after his role in ABC's My Wife and Kids, which ran from 2001 until 2005.



Meanwhile, Wayans Jr, 39, made his acting debut as the elder Wayans's son on the ABC series, before moving on to small-screen stardom with appearances in the likes of Happy Endings, New Girl, and Happy Together.



A potential release date for the show has not yet been announced.