Chloe Grace Moretz has held Marvel talks

Chloe Grace Moretz has held talks with Marvel studios.



The 25-year-old actress has revealed that she has had discussions about entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and expressed a desire to play a villain in a Marvel or DC blockbuster.



Asked if she had met with Marvel, Chloe told ComicBook.com: "Yeah, we've talked a little about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role.



"I love a superhero. I think that'd be really fun, too, but I think it's just all about finding the one that really matches what you're wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it'd be really fun if it was the right role and the right project."



Chloe's breakthrough role was that of Hit-Girl in the 'Kick-Ass' movies and she hinted last year that she would be willing to star in a third film if co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse returned with her as Kick-Ass and Red Mist respectively.



The 'Addams Family' star said: "I think I would love to do a 'Kick-Ass 3'.



"I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she's like as an adult. But I think it would have to be kind of perfect.



"It would need to be, across the board, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse, the whole crew back together."



Chloe previously revealed that she was desperate to be cast as Hit-Girl because the script for 'Kick-Ass' reminded her of Angelina Jolie's action movie 'Wanted'.



She said: "I actually looked at my brother and my mother and said, 'I would totally kill to have a role like that'. They were like, 'This doesn't happen for 11-year-olds. You don't get the option to play an Angelina Jolie-type character.' One week later is when we got the audition for 'Kick-Ass'."