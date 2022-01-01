Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh to star in Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice

Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Dornan have joined the cast of Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice.



On Monday, executives at Disney and 20th Century Studios announced that the actors have signed on for the director's next film - the third instalment of his Hercule Poirot series inspired by Agatha Christie's classic mystery novels.



"This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise," said Branagh in a statement. "Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."



Inspired by the 1969 book Hallowe'en Party, A Haunting in Venice will see Branagh reprise the role of Detective Poirot from 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile.



The screenplay, penned by Michael Green, will focus on a retired Poirot being brought back into detective work following a murder on All Hallows' Eve in post-World War II Venice, Italy.



Poirot accepts an invitation to attend a séance at a haunted palazzo in order to solve the crime.



In addition to Fey, Yeoh, and Dornan, the supporting cast includes Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, and Riccardo Scamarcio.



Previously, Dornan and Hill collaborated with Branagh on his 2021 coming-of-age drama Belfast.



Louise Killin, James Prichard, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon are to executive produce the project.



Production is set to begin on 31 October, with the film expected to hit theatres in 2023.