Elon Musk blames 'neo-Marxists' for strained relationship with daughter

Elon Musk has blamed "neo-Marxists" for his strained relationship with his daughter.



Earlier this year, the billionaire's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, revealed they were transgender and changed her name to reflect her gender identity.



Vivian also cut ties with Musk, claiming she did not want to be "related to my biological father in any way".



Reflecting on the estrangement in an interview with The Financial Times, the Tesla Motors boss suggested "neo-Marxists" in educational institutions caused a rift between himself and the 18-year-old.



"It's full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," he told the outlet. "It (the relationship) may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others (my children). Can't win them all."



Previously, Musk commented on his daughter's trans identity in a December 2020 tweet calling "all these pronouns... an esthetic (sic) nightmare".



Musk, 51, shares Vivian with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2008.