King Charles III's coronation to take place in May

King Charles III's coronation will take place on 6 May 2023.

The British monarch acceded to the throne on 8 September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She was 96.

On Tuesday, a representative for Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, London, with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury to officiate.

Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the spokesperson added.

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation took place in June 1953. During the ceremony, she took an oath, was anointed with holy oil, and was invested with robes and regalia.