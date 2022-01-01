Kathy Griffin and Jesse Tyler Ferguson lead stars paying tribute to late Angela Lansbury

Kathy Griffin, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, are among the stars who have posted tributes to Dame Angela Lansbury after she passed away on Tuesday.



The Murder, She Wrote titan was five days shy of her 97th birthday when she died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles.



Representing Lansbury’s fans in a Tuesday Twitter post, Griffin wrote: “I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury.”



In his own tweet, Modern Family actor Ferguson recounted a moment he'd shared with the star.



“I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission,” he wrote. “I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her.”



Ferguson concluded simply: “RIP Angela.”



Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba also recalled a memory with the stage and screen actress. Captioning a photo of the pair together, Aduba wrote, “2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us.



“An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you.”



While Josh Gad said in a tweet: “It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist.”