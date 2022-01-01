Blake Shelton leaving The Voice after 23 seasons

Blake Shelton has announced he is leaving U.S. TV competition The Voice after the next season.



The country music star, who is the only coach to have been with the talent show ever since its 2011 debut, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he will film one more series after the current season 22.



"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he began. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."



Blake went on to thank the viewers, the team behind the show, longtime host Carson Daly and his fellow coaches, especially his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the series.



"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" he continued. "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers - the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.?



"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"



For Blake's final season, he will be joined by returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.



Niall, who became part of One Direction on The X Factor U.K., said in a statement, "I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams."



Meanwhile, Chance noted that he is excited to help contestants "make the most of this life-changing experience".