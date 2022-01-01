Kaley Cuoco felt 'horribly sick' shooting new movie while pregnant

Kaley Cuoco felt "horribly sick" shooting her new movie Role Play during the first trimester of her pregnancy.

The Big Bang Theory actress revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that she is expecting her first child - a baby girl - with her actor beau Tom Pelphrey.

Following the announcement, she uploaded a series of "memories" from the early stages of her pregnancy on her Instagram Stories.

Kaley began by posting a snap of her and her stunt double Monette Moio on the set of their upcoming action movie Role Play. In the photo, they are both lifting up their tops to reveal their stomachs, with the 36-year-old's bump on display.

"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non-pregnant me?" she wrote in the caption.

Kaley also shared a candid image of her taking a nap while the crew set up the next scene.

"This was every day between setups lol," The Flight Attendant star joked in the caption, adding a sick emoji.

Elsewhere in her "memories" series, Kaley shared a photo of her and Tom at the Emmys in September and joked how her pink dress "would not have fit even a week later".

She also posted a video of her introducing "the bub" to her horses, with one of her animals resting its nose against her bump, another clip of her getting excited about a tuna sandwich, and recalled how she had a "Subway sandwich craze" that lasted three days.