Emily Ratajkowski to explore 'cultural zeitgeist' with new podcast

Emily Ratajkowski is gearing up to launch a "candid and provocative" podcast series.

The actress/model announced on Wednesday that she has partnered with executives at Sony Music Entertainment to create High Low with EmRata.

With the project, Emily promises to dig into a range of "raw, fun and smart conversations across today's cultural zeitgeist".

"I am thrilled to partner with Sony Music for my first podcast and give listeners intimate access to my candid thoughts and perspective on whatever is happening in our world," she stated. "I am interested in examining pop culture and happenings that may seem frivolous in a way that raises big questions. My hope is that the series will be a place where listeners can come to participate in thoughtful discourse while also having fun."

Emily will record two episodes each week.

Dropping each Tuesday, the first instalment of the podcast will feature "intimate conversations" with special guests, while the second episode will see the My Body author speak candidly about what's happening in the world.

High Low with EmRata will premiere on 1 November.