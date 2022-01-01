The Exorcist reboot will start filming 'in a couple of weeks'

David Gordon Green will start filming his 'Exorcist' reboot "in a couple of weeks".

The 'Halloween Ends' filmmaker will be at the helm of another horror franchise as he looks to revamp the iconic 1973 movie, with Ellen Burstyn back in the fold.

Speaking to Variety, Green said: "We start in a couple of weeks, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise.

“We’ve got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we’re all excited about.”

Universal has spent $400 million on the upcoming trilogy, which is being produced by Blumhouse and sees Burstyn back as Chris MacNeil, the woman who brought in two Catholic priests to perfom an exorcism on her possessed daughter, played by Linda Blair.

Looking ahead to the first instalment of the reboot - which is slated for a 2023 release - Green added: "[I’m] honored to step into something that’s so valuable within cinema history.

“And knowing that there is a fanbase that is curious, aware, alert, potentially concerned to see what we’re up to.

"What I like is, people say, ‘Is it stressful?’ No, it’s exciting because I spent so much of my life making movies, and you’re just begging an audience to tune in, or see what’s going on, or buy tickets to the movie."

The director noted he has "stories to tell" and his own "imagination to express", while he has also had some "deep" conversations with Burstyn about her character.

He explained: "In a lot of these experiences, I’m looking to talent that is so established and insightful so I just ask a lot of questions and hear what their perspective on the world is and how that informs their creativity.

“It’s like calling your spiritual advisor. We’re communicating on different levels and it’s important for a project like this to have that respect for what people have going on inside.”