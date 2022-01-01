Emily Ratajkowski 'enjoying the freedom' of single life

Emily Ratajkowski has declared that she’s "newly single and enjoying the freedom".

While speaking to Variety for an interview, the model and My Body author touched on her separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily and Sebastian were married for four years before their split. They share a 19-month-old son, Sylvester.

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” Emily, 31, told the publication. “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”