Kim Kardashian 'blindsided' by backlash over business advice

Kim Kardashian was "blindsided" by the backlash she received following advice she gave to women when it comes to succeeding in business.

In March, the reality TV star was slammed as tone-deaf after she told Variety, "I have the best advice for women in business - get your f**king a*s up and work. Success is never easy, so if you put in the work you will see results".

Recalling the incident on the latest episode of Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim discussed how she felt "mortified" by the response during a lunch out with her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

"There's been so much going on because of that Variety interview. I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to do that," Kim stated to her siblings. "I was just so blindsided by how angry people got. But enough people were triggered so I want to be responsible and understand why people feel why people feel the way that they do... and I do understand that... that a lot of people weren't given the same opportunities as us."

Earlier in the episode, Kim spoke with her mother, momager Kris Jenner, about how the best way to handle the situation would be.

Kris called Kim while she was out driving with Khloé to see where her "head's at" following the online anger directed at her.

"I'm mortified," the 41-year-old insisted. "I don't know what to do because I obviously... it's all my fault... because you know."

"It's not your fault sweetie, people misunderstood where you were coming from," Kris reassured, to which the mother-of-four added: "I mean, maybe I should make a statement and clarify what I meant before it gets worse."