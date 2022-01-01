Kevin Hart vows to make late father Henry Witherspoon 'proud'

Kevin Hart has paid tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon.



The comedy star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that his dad had recently passed away.



Alongside a slideshow of family photos, Kevin shared a touching tribute to Henry.



"RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it...Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten... Give mom a hug for me... y'all did good man," he wrote. "Thank you for everything... I'm a better father because of you. We will all make you proud..."



In a separate post, the 43-year-old added: "RIP spoon," alongside sad face and praying hands emojis.



Following the sad news, a number of Kevin's friends offered him their condolences.



"So sorry Kev. Love you. Keep making them proud brother," wrote Marlon Wayans, while Chelsea Handler posted, "Oh, sorry, Kev. He wouldn't have left you before he knew you were good."



And Wanda Sykes commented: "Sorry Kev. Sending you and your family lots of love."



Kevin and his older brother Robert were raised by their mother Nancy as a result of Henry struggling with drug addiction for many years.



However, the Night School actor and his father mended their relationship once he was in recovery.



Nancy died following a battle with cancer in 2007.