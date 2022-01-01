Kim Kardashian had sex with Pete Davidson by fireplace to 'honour' grandmother

Kim Kardashian once had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace to "honour" her grandmother Mary Jo "M.J." Shannon.

During the latest episode of Hulu reality TV show The Kardashians, the 41-year-old told M.J., her mum Kris Jenner, and sister Khloé Kardashian that she recently became intimate with her then-boyfriend Pete while staying at a hotel in Los Angeles.

"You know what's so crazy?" she asked her grandmother. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you."

Kim added: "I know that's really creepy."

In response to the provocative story, M.J. exclaimed, "Not in the lobby!?"

Kim then insisted, "Not in the lobby! But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" to which the 88-year-old reflected: "I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once."

Kim started dating Pete after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. However, the pair parted ways in August.

The SKIMS founder was declared legally single in March amid divorce proceedings from ex-husband Kanye West, the father of her four children.