Brendan Fraser: Batgirl axing is tragic

Brendan Fraser says the cancellation of 'Batgirl' is "tragic".



The 53-year-old actor had been set to go up against Leslie Grace's heroine as the pyromaniac Firefly in the HBO Max project but it was axed after the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, a move that has left 'The Mummy' star feeling an enormous sense of disappointment.



Brendan told Variety: "It's tragic. It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer."



The star spent months filming in Glasgow and said that the production had been both "real and exciting" and differed from a typical superhero blockbuster.



Brendan said: "Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all green screen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers.



"It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials."



Fraser praised directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for the work they had done on the unreleased movie and revealed that he is yet to see the rough cut of the project that the filmmakers had created.



He said: "I don't eat half baked cake. Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting."



Michael Keaton had been due to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film and suggested that Warner Bros made a "business decision" to scrap the $90 million project.



The 71-year-old star said: "I think it was a business decision. I’m going to assume it was a good one. I really don’t know."