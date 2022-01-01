Jessica Chastain reflects on 'very scary' visit to war-torn Ukraine

Jessica Chastain has opened up about her "very scary" trip to Ukraine earlier this year.



The Oscar-winning actress travelled to the war-torn nation in early August to draw attention to the conflict, which escalated in February following the invasion of Russian forces.



Reflecting on the trip during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Jessica described how she was stunned to see so many damaged buildings and homes in major cities.



Yet, she was still welcomed into a local family's apartment for a "beautiful" lunch.



"At one point I said, 'Is that a bullet hole in the mirror?'" she recalled. "I looked at the ceiling, there were bullet holes. The chair I was sitting in had bullet holes. And there's little kids, a six-year-old, a year-year-old... I don't understand what is happening to the world."



And while Jessica travelled with security, she still felt uneasy at times.



"It was kind of like being in a video game. There were a few times on that day where I thought, 'Should I be doing this? This feels very scary,'" the 45-year-old continued, before emphasising why she went on the trip. "If there's any way I can use my platform to help amplify other stories, you know, desiring freedom and equality and safety then I just feel it's my responsibility."



As part of the visit, Jessica met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



During their discussion, he urged her to tell those in the Western world to continue voicing their support for Ukraine, as he is very worried about the welfare of citizens amid the winter months.