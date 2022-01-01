Lili Reinhart celebrates becoming reiki 'master'

Lili Reinhart has become a "master" of the art of reiki.

The Riverdale actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her standing in a lake with a forest in the background.

In the accompanying caption, Lili revealed that she had just become a reiki master - referring to the Japanese form of energy healing.

"I became a reiki master today. My journey into reiki healing can't be simplified into a caption, so for now, I will just state my gratitude towards @luminarieshealing for guiding me in my mastery journey," she wrote.

Lili didn't share any further details about her journey to become a practitioner of the technique.

However, her Riverdale co-stars were quick to congratulate her.

"Proud of you," wrote Camila Mendes, while Vanessa Morgan posted, "Omggggg my personal reiki master. Proud of you!"