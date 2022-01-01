Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer expecting first child

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are expecting their first child together.



The actress, 36, debuted her baby bump as the couple stepped out for W Magazine's 50th-anniversary party in New York City earlier this week, and sources confirmed the news to Page Six and People on Thursday.



The Uptown Funk hitmaker, 47, confirmed on his birthday last year that he and Grace, the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, had tied the knot. The ceremony reportedly took place in New York in August 2021.



Mark shared the news on his Instagram, writing, "To my truest love... out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love."



The music producer was previously married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume for seven years. The pair split in 2018.



The Let the Right One In star was married to musician Tay Strathairn, the son of actor David Strathairn, for 42 days in 2019.