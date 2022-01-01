Noah Centineo found Black Adam injury 'funny'

Noah Centineo thought it was "funny" when he dislocated his arm filming 'Black Adam'.



The 26-year-old actor had been filming a scene as Atom Smasher in the new DC Comics film when he decided to change how he approached the clip to make it less serious, but things went badly wrong and he ended up injured.



He explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was a great day, I was doing sprints.



"I was sprinting a lot. I was coming off a sidewalk and there were parked cars and I thought, on the last take, I thought, let me try to [be funny].



"I just wanted to make it funny, you know? We've done it serious so many times, let's see if we can add humour to it, and it was funny because I pretended to hit my knee. I spun around, threw my arm in the air and it [his arm] dislocated completely."



Noah tried to put his arm back into the socket but to no avail, and when crew came to his aid, his costume was cut open and on a 13th attempt, the limb finally locked back in - but he then promptly dislocated it again.



He joked: "I tried to get it back in, it wouldn't go in, they cut it open and on the 13th try they got it back in but I was so excited that it went back in that I was like, 'Yeah!' and it went right out again."



The actor felt it was important to pay tribute to his alter ego's family background in the movie without drawing too much attention to it.



Asked what was important for him to show about the character, he said: "There's so much to it, I think wanting to honour his past and his family but not shove it into people's faces, just the nuance of it. That was important to me. His uncle's a superhero, he comes from a pretty precarious past as well, with superheroes and villains."