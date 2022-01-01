Sydney Sweeney clarifies comments about her income

Sydney Sweeney has insisted her comments about not earning enough to take a break were "taken out of context".



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July, the Euphoria star admitted she could not afford to take a six-month break from acting because she doesn't "have income to cover that".



However, in a new interview with ELLE magazine published on Thursday, the actress clarified the context behind the quote and insisted her comments had been "kind of skewed".



"I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes. And then I was asked why I didn't have one yet, and I was like, I don't have time to take even, like, a six-month break," Sydney explained. "Like, I don't have time to be able to start this family. I'm working so much and I'm focusing on that right now."



She added, "And so it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important. I really want to achieve that one day. So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them (to serve) their own agenda."



In her original interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old admitted HBO "don't pay actors like they used to" and broke down where her money goes.



"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, three per cent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage," she shared.