Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson pay tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have shared statements on their Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane’s death.

After Coltrane - who played Hagrid in all eight of the films about the boy wizard - died at the age of 72 on Friday, Daniel mourned him in a statement.

Radcliffe, who played the franchise’s titular character, released a tribute to Variety remembering the late actor.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” he remembered, referencing his co-stars Emma and Rupert Grint. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed.”

Radcliffe concluded: “He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Watson, who played Hermoine Granger in the film series, also paid tribute to Coltrane on her Instagram Stories.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant - he could fill ANY space with his brilliance,” she wrote. “Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory.”