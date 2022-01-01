Emily Blunt participates in handprint ceremony at MIPCOM 2022

Emily Blunt took part in this year’s MIPCOM handprint ceremony in Cannes on Sunday.

During the annual French trade show event held on 16 October, The Devil Wears Prada actress pressed her hands into a block of wet cement for MIPCOM’s handprint ceremony.

Emily was there to premiere her new series The English at the Palais Des Festivals. The actress stars in the Western drama, about a woman seeking revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son, alongside Chaske Spencer and Tom Hughes.

Speaking to Variety about the show, Emily said she “was completely kidnapped within the first line, to be honest”.

She continued: “I opened the script and I couldn’t stop (reading). It was gripping and startlingly beautiful. I knew I was in, immediately. It’s a heart-stopping chase thriller with the most tender of love stories at its heart.”

The English will air on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and on BBC Two in Britain from 11 November.