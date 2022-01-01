Daniel Craig feels 'blessed' by Angela Lansbury's cameo in Glass Onion

Daniel Craig feels "so blessed" by the late Angela Lansbury's cameo appearance in his new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.



Rian Johnson's new whodunit, starring Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, features the final onscreen appearance of the Murder, She Wrote actress, who passed away last week aged 96.



When asked at the movie's press conference at the London Film Festival on Sunday about her posthumous cameo, Craig said, "Angela Lansbury has been in my life all my life. I mean my favourite film is Bedknobs and Broomsticks... We were so blessed and also what an incredible life she had."



The movie also features a cameo from late composer Stephen Sondheim, who passed away in November 2021, as both he and Lansbury, playing themselves, appear on a Zoom chat with Craig's character Benoit during the Covid-19 lockdown.



"They were so kind and so generous," writer/director Johnson said of their appearances. "When we thought, 'My God, do you think either of them would ever do it?' We didn't think they would and both of them were so cool and Angela was so fun.



"I went to her house with my laptop to film her doing her little bit and she's like, 'I don't know what any of this means so just tell me if I'm saying it right.' For both of them, besides just the honour of having them in the movie, for me personally, just being able to have 10 minutes with each of them to tell them what their work has meant to me was really special."



Johnson revealed to the PA news agency at the Glass Onion premiere on Sunday night that he is adjusting the credits to feature a dedication to both Lansbury and Sondheim.



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix on 23 December after a limited theatrical run.